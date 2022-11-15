Pitcher Nate Eovaldi declines Red Sox’ qualifying offer, will remain free agent

There have been talks recently surrounding Eovaldi potentially signing a multi-year deal with the Red Sox, and an MLB source said they would continue to discuss that possibility.

Nate Eovaldi declined his qualifying offer from the Red Sox late Tuesday afternoon, making him a free agent. MLB qualifying offers in 2023 were set at $19.65 million.

In declining the qualifying offer, Eovaldi can negotiate with all 30 teams. If he leaves Boston, the Sox would get a compensation pick between the fourth and fifth rounds of the next MLB draft. But the signing team would have to give up either a second-round pick if it’s not a team that spent past the luxury tax threshold or a second- and fifth-round pick if the team spent past the luxury tax threshold in 2022.

Advertisement

In an expected move, Xander Bogaerts also declined his qualifying offer. At $19.65 million, the offer was less than the annual average value of the three years remaining on his previous contract, which he opted out of after the conclusion of the World Series.

Eovaldi is coming off a season that was largely defined by injuries, something that has followed the righthander throughout his career. He made just 20 starts and pitched 109 ⅓ innings.

It appeared his best case scenario would have been to agree to the qualifying offer, bet that he would have a bounce-back year, and hit the free agent market again at the end of next season.

However, now it is clear Eovaldi believes it is better for him to explore his options as a free agent.

Alex Speier of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.