Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Nov. 8) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A Hammond’s flycatcher, the Cape’s first record of this western species, has been seen at Peterson’s Farm in Falmouth. An equally rare for the late date olive-sided flycatcher was also present there, along with late individual red-eyed and blue-headed vireos.

A lark sparrow was at the Provincetown Airport, where other sightings included 14 sharp-shinned hawks, a blue-gray gnatcatcher, 7 pine siskins, a rusty blackbird, and orange-crowned warbler, and 167 yellow-rumped warblers.