BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated November 16, 2022, 24 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Nov. 8) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A Hammond’s flycatcher, the Cape’s first record of this western species, has been seen at Peterson’s Farm in Falmouth. An equally rare for the late date olive-sided flycatcher was also present there, along with late individual red-eyed and blue-headed vireos.

A lark sparrow was at the Provincetown Airport, where other sightings included 14 sharp-shinned hawks, a blue-gray gnatcatcher, 7 pine siskins, a rusty blackbird, and orange-crowned warbler, and 167 yellow-rumped warblers.

At Race Point in Provincetown, sightings included 2 little gulls, 2 red-necked grebes, 30 razorbills, a pomarine jaeger, a parasitic jaeger, 400 black-legged kittiwakes, 1,000 Bonaparte’s gulls, 5 lesser black-backed gulls, 60 Cory’s shearwaters, 12 great shearwaters, 4 Manx shearwaters, 3,500 Northern gannets, a Lapland longspur, 8 American pipits, and 29 snow buntings.

Other sightings around the Cape included 5 marbled godwits and 4 Western willets in Chatham, an influx of late barn swallows including 17 at Nauset Beach in Orleans, a prairie warbler at Fort Hill in Eastham, and a Bohemian waxwing at the Beech Forest in Provincetown.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.

