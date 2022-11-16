First fall nor’easter ushers in below-average temperatures in New England

The theme of our weather for the next seven days is cold. While it won’t be January cold, it will be certainly below average for this time of the year. As a matter of fact, after today I don’t look for temperatures to reach 50 degrees anytime soon.

The first fall nor’easter brought some snow over inland areas overnight but rain was the predominant type of precipitation.

High pressure will keep significant storminess from reaching the area, with the current forecast keeping dry weather likely through Thanksgiving. One possible exception would be later Sunday when a storm system will pass east of New England. If this storm were to come a little bit closer, we would run the risk of some light rain or snow showers.

Advertisement

A storm is forecast to intensify over the Canadian Maritimes later this weekend bringing down the coldest air of the season. TropicalTidibts

As that weather system moves up into Canada, it will drag down even colder air with readings struggling toward 40 on Monday. Average temperatures should be in the lower 50s this time of year, so a day that stays under 40 is way below average.

Colder than average conditions early next week bring a winter feel to the east coast. TropicalTidbits

You might be wondering if this early cold gives us any indication of what the upcoming winter might be like. We are in a third year of La Niña, and the odds of front loading the winter with cold and perhaps snow are a little bit greater than a backloaded winter.

What I mean by that is we typically see one of two types of winters around here. Some years bring winters with early snow and cold that then moderate. Others are late starting, with relatively mild air into January, followed by cold and snow and a late spring. There are exceptions, of course, when it can often be cold and snowy December through March, but these are certainly not the rule, and increasingly becoming less common. Time will tell what the winter will ultimately bring.

Advertisement



