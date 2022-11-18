R.I. Board of Elections grants recounts in three House races

Staff members plan to complete the recounts by the end of the day, but the board won’t meet to certify those final results until Tuesday. Staff members headed to the Board of Elections warehouse on Friday morning to re-feed ballots into voting machines in:

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Board of Elections on Friday voted to recount ballots in three races for the state House of Representatives.

Cotter has 3,032 votes, while Price has 2,999 votes, and independent candidate Sean Patrick Comella has 670 votes, according to the most recent Board of Elections tally.

Price had faced pressure to resign after acknowledging he marched to the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and espoused the debunked conspiracy theory that Antifa was to blame for the ensuing riot. In a series of tweets, Price said he “marched to the Capitol” with “peaceful patriots,” but said he didn’t enter the building and claimed Antifa “false flagged” the “Trump rally.”

House District 53, Representative Bernard A. Hawkins, a Smithfield Democrat, is trailing Republican Brian J. Rea leads by 60 votes.

Rea has 2,504 votes while Hawkins has 2,444 votes, according to the Board of Elections. This represents just the latest tight race between the two. In the 2020, Hawkins beat Rea by 89 votes, and Rea requested a recount then.

House District 21, Republican Marie A. Hopkins is trailing Representative Camille F. Vella-Wilkinson, a Warwick Democrat, by 41 votes.

Vella-Wilkinson has 2,620 votes, while Hopkins has 2,579 votes, according to the Board of Elections.

Both Hopkins and Price signed a pledge with Parents United RI, the hard-right “parental rights” group whose members have fomented at school committee meetings over mask mandates, books that they found objectionable, and efforts by schools to be inclusive, and argued against anti-racism task forces and critical race theory, an academic framework that’s often part of the curriculum at law schools, and not taught in K-12 public schools.

In addition to the three House races, the board approved recount requests from Scituate School Committee candidate Lori Hart LaFauci, who trails by four votes; Little Compton Town Council candidate Maureen R. Rego, who trails by five votes; and Cranston School Committee Ward 5 candidate Arthur P. Scavitti Sr., who trails by 50 votes.

But the board rejected a recount request from Warwick City Council Ward 1 candidate Patrick E. Maloney Jr., who trails by 631 votes. The board staff concluded that is too wide a margin to qualify for a recount according to state law.

The board voted to certify the results of the Nov. 8 elections in the 261 local races in which no recounts are taking place.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.