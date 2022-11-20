Holy Cross, New Hampshire could be headed for second-round showdown in FCS playoffs

New Hampshire (8-3) was the only other New England program to qualify and will host Fordham (9-2) in the first round on Saturday.

The Crusaders (11-0) earned a No. 8 seed in the 24-team field , which was announced Sunday.

A record fourth straight Patriot League outright title, an automatic bid, and an unblemished record allowed Holy Cross to earn a bye through the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

The winner will travel to Worcester’s Fitton Field at noon on Dec. 3.

Holy Cross completed its third 11-0 regular season in school history, including an overtime win over Fordham.

Last year, Holy Cross won its first FCS playoff game when it topped Sacred Heart, 13-10, then fell to No. 5 Villanova in the second round, 21-6. The Crusaders lost to South Dakota State in 2019 and in 2020. Their only other FCS postseason appearances came in 2009, 1983. In 1946, they lost the Orange Bowl to Miami.

The Crusaders, ranked No. 6 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll, are averaging 39.1 points and 238.4 rushing yards per game, both of which rank in the top 10 nationally.

Tickets go on sale for season ticket-holders at 10 a.m. on Monday, then open up to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

South Dakota State (10-1) received the top seed, followed by No. 2 Sacramento State (11-0), No. 3 North Dakota State (9-2), and No. 4 Montana State (10-1). North Dakota State has won nine of the past 11 FCS championships, including a 38-10 win over Montana State last year.

The FCS national championship game will be held Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.