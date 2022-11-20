Patriots offensive linemen David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn injured, ruled out

The team downgraded center David Andrews (thigh) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) to out at the start of the second half. Both were initially considered questionable to return.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots lost two members of their offensive line to injury Sunday.

On New England’s third drive of the game, Andrews limped off in obvious pain and had to be helped down the stairs to the locker room. It is unclear when Wynn sustained his injury.

Backup center James Ferentz, who started in Weeks 8 and 9 when Andrews was sidelined with a concussion, stepped in once again. Trent Brown, who mysteriously opened the game on the sideline after being a full participant in practice all week, replaced Wynn.

