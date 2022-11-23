Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Nov. 15) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A Hammond’s flycatcher, the Cape’s first record of this western species, continued at Peterson’s Farm in Falmouth, and other species reported there included a black vulture and a late red-eyed vireo.
An immature red-headed woodpecker showed up at a private feeder in Barnstable.
At Race Point in Provincetown, sightings included a Pacific loon, 430 long-tailed ducks, 650 razorbills, 425 black-legged kittiwakes, 2 parasitic jaegers, 40 Cory’s shearwaters, 225 great shearwater, 7 Manx shearwaters, a barn swallow, 8 red crossbills, and 150 snow buntings.
Other sightings around the Cape included a blue-gray gnatcatcher in Woods Hole, a red-eyed vireo in Sandwich, a Philadelphia vireo in Falmouth, 2 continuing marbled godwits and 3 Western willets in Chatham, single barn swallows in Provincetown, Eastham, and Mashpee, a Bohemian waxwing in Wellfleet, a dickcissel in Truro, and single grasshopper sparrows in Truro and Provincetown.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.