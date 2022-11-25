Bashful Patrice Bergeron grateful for standing ovation celebrating 1,000 points

The crowd was brought to its feet, as was Bergeron. The unassuming superstar politely, yet somewhat reluctantly, waved to the adoring fans from the bench. The center-ice video board focused squarely on the appreciative No. 37.

The low energy in the building then hit a power surge when the public address announcer reminded the sellout crowd that team captain Patrice Bergeron collected his 1,000th career point Monday night in Tampa — adding a second assist on a goal by linemate Brad Marchand .

The Bruins were down a goal to the Hurricanes, 1-0, when a whistle brought play to a halt at 8:51 of the first period Friday afternoon at TD Garden.

“Definitely special, the fans have been such a big part of all my time here,” Bergeron said post-game. “I’m very thankful for all of it. That was special for sure. You know, it’s not something I love, I’m not gonna lie . . . but that being said, I’m thankful and very appreciative for sure.”

The Bruins will recognize the achievement formally during a pregame ceremony on Causeway Street Dec. 17 with the Blue Jackets in town.

Now in his third season as the club’s captain, Bergeron, 37, has 1,001 points in 1,237 career games. Only three others have scored 1,000 points with the Black and Gold, a group that includes Ray Bourque (1,506), John Bucyk (1,339), and Phil Esposito (1,012).

The goal in Tampa came at 15:08 of the second period, boosting the Boston lead to 4-1 over the Bolts. An aminated Marchand quickly embraced his longtime pal and the Boston bench emptied to join the celebration. The celebration was Marchand’s idea and the league had granted permission for the bench-clearing, something that normally might draw a penalty for delay of game.

“I didn’t know it was going to happen,” noted Bergeron. “I’m told it could be penalty, but I’m sure the refs used common sense on that one. It was great. I wasn’t aware [it was going to happen} and it was pretty special.”

Connor Clifton (75) lands on Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark in the third period. Ullmark left with an upper-body injury. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Ullmark exits

Goaltender Linus Ullmark, who departed in the third period when hurt in a goal mouth pileup, appeared to be favoring his right arm as he skated off the ice to go to the dressing room.

Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed postgame that Ullmark, 13-1-0, was the victim of friendly fire, hurt when teammate Connor Clifton fell high across his back. Ullmark was already down from a previous stop when the the 5-foot-11-inch, 190-pound Clifton, who had scurried behind him, dropped on him while attempting to help Ullmark make another stop.

“I think he has a little concern, because it’s something he hasn’t dealt with before,” said Montgomery. “But he has range of motion already, so we’re pretty confident he’s OK”

The Bruins don’t play again until Tuesday (a visit by Tampa), so there is no urgency to summon another goalie from the minors. If the call is made, then it will be Keith Kinkaid from Providence.

Signed over the summer as an unrestricted free agent, Kinkaid was called up for a couple of weeks when Jeremy Swayman was injured earlier in the month. He turned back 30 of 31 shots Nov. 12 in a 3-1 win at Buffalo.

The Bruins also lost right winger Craig Smith to an upper-body injury. He will be assessed on a day-to-day basis, Montgomery said.

Anton Stralman was back in the lineup, playing alongside Brandon Carlo. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Focus on penalty kill

Taylor Hall didn’t factor in on the scoresheet, but the veteran left winger landed a game-high seven shots on net . . . Anton Stralman drew back into the lineup, partnered most of the day with Brandon Carlo on the No. 3 pairing. Stralman subbed in for Jakub Zboril, who was benched for the third period two nights earlier in Florida. “More assertive play — that message has been consistent,” said Montgomery when asked what he wants to see from Zboril. “We want him to play assertive” . . . With only Tampa in town prior to the Avalanche visit next Saturday, the slumping penalty-killing unit will be a point of emphasis during workouts, beginning on Saturday. “You’re going to go through stretches where the puck just goes in against you — it happens,” said Montgomery. “The structure of the PK has been fine, it’s more the habits of our players — like not stopping and starting, not pressuring the puck when opportunities present themselves.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.