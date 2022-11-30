Man and woman found slain in Marshfield, authorities say

A man and woman were found slain in Marshfield and authorities said Wednesday the violent crime does not appear to be random.
In a brief statement e-mailed to the Globe, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said the double homicide investigation is being conducted by the Marshfield police and State Police.
“Massachusetts State Police and Marshfield Police are investigating the double homicide of a man and a woman,’' Cruz’s spokeswoman, Beth Stone, wrote in the e-mail. “The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence.”
Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares said a press conference with Cruz is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the police station in the South Shore town.
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
