Cicilline drops out of running for No. 4 House Democratic leadership post

Democrats were meeting behind closed doors Thursday to decide the Cicilline-Clyburn race, but Cicilline withdrew from consideration.

Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat and LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus chair, had announced a last-minute challenge to Representative James E. Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat and former Black Caucus chair, for assistant leader.

PROVIDENCE — US Representative David N. Cicilline on Thursday dropped out of the running for the No. 4 House Democratic leadership post after receiving assurances that the LGBTQ+ community will be represented in leadership, a source confirmed.

Cicilline made his move after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced they would step aside, clearing the way for a younger leadership team headed by Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, and Pete Aguilar of California.

Advertisement

Clyburn, 82, had announced that, while he’d give up his third-ranking spot next year as whip, he planned seek the No. 4 assistant leader position. He argued that the South needed representation in the top ranks.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

But Cicilline, 61, wrote a three-page letter to his Democratic colleagues on Wednesday, saying he felt compelled to run for the position in the wake of a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that killed five people and wounded 18 others.

“Over the past six years, we have seen an alarming rise of hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community while state legislatures across the country have worked to strip away our rights,” Cicilline wrote. “With so much at stake, I think it is critical that the House Democratic leadership team fully reflect the diversity of our caucus and the American people by including an LGBTQ+ member at the leadership table, which is why I’ve decided to run for assistant leader.”

Cicilline’s announcement came one day after the Senate passed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act, which would require states to recognize any union that is valid in the state in which it was performed. The House is expected to pass the landmark bill next week and President Biden has promised to sign it, a major victory for the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement

Cicilline noted that he has served as chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, saying he would bring “messaging skills” to the new Democratic leadership team as it tries to win back the House in 2024.

“I would be honored and humbled to have your support and to be able to join Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar as part of the new generation of House leadership,” Cicilline wrote.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.