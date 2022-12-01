Public advised to avoid Boston Harbor following sewage overflow

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority advised the public Thursday to avoid a section of Boston Harbor for at least 48 hours following an overflow of sewage related to Wednesday’s rainstorm.

The area of concern is part of the inner harbor, upstream of North Washington Street Bridge, the authority said. Interacting with affected waters can cause illness and creates a potential public health risk, it said.

Boston received two-thirds of an inch of rain by midnight Dec. 1, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rain can overwhelm parts of the city’s sewerage system. When this happens, rainwater mixes with wastewater and discharge to a nearby body of water, preventing sewage backups into homes and businesses.