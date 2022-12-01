Fenway Sports Group leaning toward a partial sale of stakes in Liverpool

One of the potential partners is from North America, said the source, who politely declined to name the interested party.

The latter scenario – a new investor or investors joining FSG in order to inject more capital for player acquisitions and capital improvements – that is, currently, the more likely outcome of the exploration.

Fenway Sports Group remains engaged in discussions with an array of suitors interested in either buying all or part of Liverpool Football Club, sources familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday.

One outcome of a partial investment would be a minority partner eventually turning into a majority partner, but there is no indication that this is FSG’s preference or that it wants to relinquish full control.

Potential new partners would need to be philosophically aligned with FSG’s fiscal tenets and team-building philosophies, said a source.

FSG is keeping its ears open about a complete takeover, but has not yet received a compelling offer and is unsure if it will.

Two weeks ago, FSG chairman Tom Werner said in New York at the MLB owners meetings that “there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual.”

Sam Kennedy, Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management president and CEO, said at the same meetings that “it is early days in terms of exploring possibilities for possible investment into Liverpool.”

FSG president Mike Gordon is overseeing talks about any possible transaction as he dials down his decade-long direct oversight of the club.

Word that FSG retained bankers from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to hold talks with interested investors was first reported by The Athletic on Nov. 7. Estimates on what a full-sale price tag would be have ranged from at least $3 billion to more than $4 billion.

Adding both complexity and intrigue to Liverpool’s potential sale is that Manchester United put itself up for a full or partial sale last week.

Manchester United is one of only a few European teams with a broader global fan-base than Liverpool and one of three soccer teams (along with Real Madrid and Barcelona) estimated by Forbes to have a greater value ($4.6 billion) than Liverpool ($4.45 billion).

Whether or not, or how much, the timing of Manchester United’s sale announcement is related to news of Liverpool’s sale announcement may take some time to be revealed.

