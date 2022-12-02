Faran Tahir to play the title role in ‘Macbeth’ on the Common

Faran Tahir returns to Boston next summer to play the title role in “Macbeth” on the Boston Common with Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. Tahir, who earned his MFA at Harvard, appeared in CSC’s inaugural production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 1996, in the title role of “Richard III” in 2018, and as Claudius in the company’s virtual reality production of “Hamlet.”
Tahir takes on Shakespeare’s bloody tale of unchecked ambition opposite Joanne Kelly (TV’s “City on a Hill” and “Warehouse 13″) as the scheming Lady Macbeth. He took a quick break from filming “Coup!,” a movie about rebellious servants who revolt against their wealthy employer in the midst of the Spanish Flu in 1918, to talk Thursday about returning to Boston.
“It’s such a privilege to bring Shakespeare to the Boston Common because these stories are meant to be accessible to everybody,” Tahir said. “And while Macbeth may do some atrocious things, I need to find those moments when there is a crack in the mask that allow me to keep turning the dial a bit so that just when you think you know the character, they reveal a vulnerability we recognize in ourselves.”
The complete cast of “Macbeth,” which will be directed by CSC’s founding artistic director Steve Maler, and exact production dates, will be announced later. For more information, go to www.commshakes.org.