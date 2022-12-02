Faran Tahir to play the title role in ‘Macbeth’ on the Common

Faran Tahir returns to Boston next summer to play the title role in “Macbeth” on the Boston Common with Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. Tahir, who earned his MFA at Harvard, appeared in CSC’s inaugural production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 1996, in the title role of “Richard III” in 2018, and as Claudius in the company’s virtual reality production of “Hamlet.”

Tahir takes on Shakespeare’s bloody tale of unchecked ambition opposite Joanne Kelly (TV’s “City on a Hill” and “Warehouse 13″) as the scheming Lady Macbeth. He took a quick break from filming “Coup!,” a movie about rebellious servants who revolt against their wealthy employer in the midst of the Spanish Flu in 1918, to talk Thursday about returning to Boston.