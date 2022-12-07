Bird sightings on Cape Cod

The Hammond’s flycatcher continued at Peterson’s Farm in Falmouth.

Single brown boobies were photographed off Nauset Beach in Orleans and First Encounter Beach in Eastham.

Recent sightings (through Nov. 29) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Two pine grosbeaks, the rarest of the “winter finches,” were photographed in Wellfleet.

A lark sparrow and a Eurasian wigeon continued at Herring Pond in Eastham.

At Forest Beach in Chatham there was a pectoral sandpiper along with a whimbrel and the continuing marbled godwit and 5 Western willets.

At Race Point in Provincetown, sightings included a little gull, 2,500 red-breasted mergansers, 3 pomarine jaegers, a parasitic jaeger, 12 dovekies, 9 common murres, 2,500 razorbills, 3,000 black-legged kittiwakes, 800 Bonaparte’s gulls, 4 Iceland gulls, a Cory’s shearwater, 22 great shearwater, a Manx shearwater, 2 common ravens, 6 Lapland longspurs, and 100 snow buntings.

Other sightings around the Cape included a prairie warbler in Falmouth, a common gallinule in Mashpee, 4 piping plovers in Yarmouth, a dickcissel in Barnstable, Nashville warblers in Falmouth and Wellfleet, a blackpoll warbler in Harwich, a house wren in Eastham, single blue-headed vireos in Mashpee and Truro, a Lincoln’s sparrow in Harwich, and an evening grosbeak in Truro.