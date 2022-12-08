Boston College bans e-scooters and other electronic transportation devices on campus

Effective Dec. 22, electric transportation devices such as hoverboards, electronic scooters, and e-skateboards will be prohibited, as well as the “use, storage, and, charging” of such devices on all Boston College property, according to the e-mail signed by Shawna Cooper Whitehead, vice president for student affairs, David Trainor, vice president for human resources, and William Evans, executive director of public safety.

Boston College administration announced plans to ban the use of e-scooters and other electronic transportation devices on campus in an e-mail sent to the community Wednesday, citing concerns about the “health and personal safety of riders, pedestrians, and building occupants.”

“Many faculty, staff, and students have reported near-collisions and limited access to facilities because of scooters, and recharging lithium batteries in such vehicles has resulted in numerous fires around the United States,” officials said in the e-mail. “Additionally, a number of BC students have suffered injuries from e-scooter falls, and such accidents have caused serious injuries on college campuses across the country.”

In the e-mail, officials advised students to take electronic transportation devices with them when they go home for “Christmas Break.”

“Such items found on campus after December 22 will be impounded, and users will be subject to University sanctions,” officials said in the e-mail.

Electric bikes are the exception to this new rule, as long as riders abide by traffic regulations, secure the e-bike on an outdoor rack, and refrain from bringing the e-bike inside any Boston College facilities, according to the e-mail.

“We ask for understanding and cooperation regarding this decision, and that you join us in helping keep our campus community as safe as possible,” officials wrote.

