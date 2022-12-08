Transit police arrest two men for vandalism on MBTA; one suspect tells officers he ‘lost it’ after missing train

“TPD Officers will summon 24 year old local university student to Quincy [District Court] for Malicious Destruction of #MBTA Property after kicking/smashing Red Line train car window,” the department tweeted. “Subject stated he ‘lost it’ after missing his train.”

A 24-year-old college student allegedly smashed a Red Line train window at the Braintree station on Wednesday afternoon in a fit of rage after missing his train, and three hours later a 40-year-old East Boston man smashed a bus window and tried to attack the driver with a brick, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Monday at the Braintree stop, according to authorities. The man’s institute of higher learning wasn’t immediately available.

Advertisement

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said via email that he couldn’t provide the man’s name, because he hasn’t had a clerk’s hearing yet. Asked to comment on the man’s alleged conduct, Sullivan said it was “an egregious way to handle the situation.”

The alleged vandalism at the Braintree station Wednesday came roughly three hours before a 40-year-old East Boston man was arrested at the Maverick Square stop for allegedly vandalizing a bus window and trying to assault the driver.

Alcohol may have been a factor, according to police.

“40 year old E. Boston man placed into custody by TPD officers for smashing #MBTA bus window and attempting to assault T bus operator w/a brick at Maverick Sq.,” Transit Police tweeted, adding that the incident unfolded around 7 p.m. “Unprovoked/motivation unknown allegedly subject observed consuming alcohol prior.”

The man wasn’t named in the tweet.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.