🎁 One-of-a-kind food gifts for everyone on your list 🍴

Since moving to Rhode Island, I stopped purchasing the boring pair of gloves at mall stores or random gift cards as I picked out my groceries. Instead, I make my way to boutiques for unique items that make one-of-a-kind gifts.

This story first appeared in Globe Rhode Island’s Food & Dining newsletter, a free weekly email about Rhode Island’s restaurant industry that also contains information about local events, Q&As with chefs, dining guides, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail each Thursday, you can sign up here .

For the holidays, are plenty of places to go to gift the taste of Rhode Island -- and your fellow foodies will thank you. Here are a few of my favorites.

Advertisement

For the home cook in your life

Food and dining experiences

One-stop shops for all the R.I. food items

If you need to purchase a few Rhode Island-made items like olive oils, vinegars, and plant-based goods all at once, head to Olive Del Mondo (either in Providence or online), Stock Culinary Goods , or a Dave’s Fresh Marketplace

The way to a person’s heart is to cook for them. When I host company, especially around the holidays, I keep a steady supply of imported items items on hand. My go-to’s are Yoleni’s for Greek olive oils and feta cheese, and Venda Ravioli for imported cheeses and fresh pastas (go ahead and say you rolled out the dough yourself, I won’t tell).

For the sober or sober-curious

Bottles of wine and packs of craft beer are holiday staples for those who drink. But the holidays can be the most difficult time of year for those trying to stay sober. If the person you’re gifting to enjoys zero-proof cocktails, try non-alcoholic shrubs for mocktails from Anna’s , cocktail and soda syrups from Bootblack Brand , and tea (which can be used for infused mocktails) from the Black Leaf Tea and Culture Shop

Still not seeing everything you need? Check out our full foodie gift guide.

Visit Food & Dining in Rhode Island for more. Because everyone’s gotta eat!

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.