Rams say star receiver Cooper Kupp probably out for rest of season

LOS ANGELES — Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is likely to miss the rest of the season with his sprained right ankle, coach Sean McVay said.
McVay announced Tuesday that he doesn’t expect Kupp to play again this season, although he left open the slightest possibility the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year could return. Kupp has missed the past four games for the Rams (4-9), who have four games remaining.
“You won’t see Cooper this year,” McVay said. “Aaron [Donald], there’s still a possibility, but Cooper, I would be hard-pressed to see any scenario that he would play again this year.”
Donald has missed the past two games with a high ankle sprain. McVay said there’s still a chance for Donald, the seven-time All-Pro and three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, to get back into practice this month for a possible late-season return.
Kupp was injured Nov. 13 against Arizona when he went down awkwardly while trying to catch a poorly thrown ball from backup quarterback John Wolford. He has missed the past four games, but the Super Bowl MVP had expressed optimism shortly after his injury about a possible late-season return.
Instead, McVay says the Rams expect Kupp to sit out the final four games of the season as well.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is all but certain to miss the rest of the season with a bruised spinal cord. Several additional key starters are out for the season, including receiver Allen Robinson (foot), defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (knee), guard David Edwards (concussion) and left tackles Joseph Noteboom (Achilles’) and Alaric Jackson (blood clots).