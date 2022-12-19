Sudders, state’s longest-serving health secretary, to step down

“Having entered state service in 1978, it has been the privilege of my professional career and an extraordinarily humbling experience to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services for Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito,” she wrote.

In a note to staff Monday, Sudders said she had filed her papers for retirement for paid public service last month. The effective date will be January 5.

Marylou Sudders, who has served longer than anyone else in recent memory as the state’s health secretary, is stepping down.

Sudders, who will have served nearly eight years in the Baker administration, noted that she inadvertently became the state’s longest serving Secretary of Health and Human services, though, she said, that was never her goal.

“The goal has always been to channel the millions of Massachusetts residents that need governmental assistance in order to have good lives for themselves and their loved ones,” she wrote.

As secretary, Sudders oversees the largest single state department, comprised of 12 agencies, in addition to two soldiers’ homes and the MassHealth program. It directly touches the lives of roughly one in four state residents, including some of the most vulnerable children, youth, adults, and elders.

“There is always more work ahead, challenges to surmount and opportunities for improvement,” Sudders told her staff in the email.

“This is a message of thanks and gratitude for your willingness to be public employees, particularly throughout the past almost three years,” she wrote. “Your willingness to transcend the public’s often derisive image of public service, to confront seemingly insolvable issues with creativity and openness, and with the intrinsic knowledge that we engage in this work to help others.”

Sudders’ note comes as Gov-elect Maura Healey continues to name members of her new cabinet, and there had been wide speculation that Sudders might stay on.

Her departure sparked praise for her tenure from the state’s Health and Hospital Association.

“Secretary Sudders leaves a legacy on our healthcare system that is simply unmatched,” the association said in a statement.

“She has been the beacon leading our provider community through the most devastating time in its history, while pushing forward transformative policies that will make a difference for decades to come – such as the historic Medicaid waiver that hard-wires health equity into the way care is delivered,” the statement continued.

“She is among the most meaningful advocates for patients and caregivers our commonwealth has ever seen, and we wish her all the best in what’s to come.”









