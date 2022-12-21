Three suspects arrested following Roslindale armed robbery

Three people were arrested Wednesday following an alleged armed robbery in Roslindale, Boston police said in a statement.
At 12:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress in the area of 428 Hyde Park Ave., the department said in a statement.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who told them that he had been robbed at gunpoint, police said.
Based on the description given by the victim, officers located and arrested three suspects, who were identified as Romaine Janvier, 20, of Everett, Gareld Dolisca, 27, of Malden, and Jugehu Dolisca, 19, of Malden, according to the statement.
During their investigation, officers and detectives recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, a package of zip-ties, a roll of duct tape, an empty duffel bag, and the victim’s stolen property, officials said.
All three are facing multiple charges, including armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.
They were due to be arraigned in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court.
