Home design inspiration: Stealing space for a bathroom from a closet

1 Concrete-inspired porcelain floor tiles from Tile Bar are classic but lively. “We kept everything simple, then put a fun pattern on the floor,” Hoover says. “The small, matte charcoal hex tiles on the floor in the shower are more grippy for safety.”

Redesigning the lone bath in a Somerville condo that a young couple shares with one of their grandparents presented competing goals. They needed enough storage for three but also wanted the room to be light and airy. Brainstorming, Jillian Hoover of Made Collective Co. and Patrick Rettig of Haven Architecture turned up a solution: steal the dining room closet. “We reversed the closet to open into the bath,” Hoover says. “There’s now a full closet just inside the door and very simple towel hooks along the opposite wall.”

To make more storage space in this bathroom, the designer stole space from the closet in a neighboring room.

2 A leggy, not-too-deep washstand allows the eye to travel through the space instead stopping at a solid cabinet, making the room appear larger. The matte black finish of the modern Kohler Purist plumbing fixtures and other metal details are both striking and on trend without feeling trendy.

3 Minimalist black metal shelves practically disappear above the toilet and take advantage of otherwise empty vertical wall space.

4 A midcentury modern style light fixture by Young House Love for Shades of Light adds a touch of brass. An inset medicine chest with clean lines offers storage without visual distraction.

5 Glossy white subway tile provides a clean backdrop and bounces light around the room. It is also affordable.

6 Frameless glass shower doors let sunlight stream in. A storage niche edged in black echoes the mirror while the shower head adds interest. “The clients wanted to mount the shower head to the ceiling,” Hoover says. “It looks good; without it, the shower would seem very empty.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.