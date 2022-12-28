Healey taps Rebecca Tepper, of Attorney General’s Office, as secretary of energy and environmental affairs

Currently, Tepper is chief of the energy and environment bureau at the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, serving as Healey’s chief advisor on energy and environmental policy and heading up the office’s energy transition and climate-related affairs.

Governor-elect Maura Healey has tapped Rebecca Tepper to become the chief of the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

“In my time working with Rebecca, I’ve known her to be a strong leader who cares deeply about our environment and also understands the great opportunity before us to partner with our workforce and businesses to drive our clean energy revolution and preserve our beautiful natural resources,” Healey said in a press release. “She’s smart, experienced, and committed to the cause, and I know that she will be a consensus builder and deliver the results we so urgently need.”

As Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary, Tepper will oversee the state’s six environmental, natural resource, and energy regulatory agencies, including the Department of Energy Resources, Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Conservation and Recreation, Department of Agricultural Resources, Department of Fish and Game, and Department of Public Utilities.

She will work closely with the Melissa Hoffer — who Healey tapped earlier this month to be the state’s first climate chief — to deliver on the Healey administration’s promises to electrify buildings and transit systems while supporting climate innovation, technology, and investment across Massachusetts.

“The challenge of this moment is not lost on me — we have enormous work to do to deliver relief to Massachusetts residents and businesses who are struggling with rising energy bills and aggressively move forward on our climate goals,” said Tepper in a press release. “Our transition to a clean energy economy will create good paying, sustainable jobs and deliver health, environmental, and equity benefits to all Massachusetts residents.”

Before joining the Attorney General’s Office in 2015, Tepper was general counsel to the state’s Department of Public Utilities. Prior to her role there, she served as the Director of the Massachusetts Energy Facilities Siting Board. Before she entered state government in 2009, Tepper worked in the private sector for 15 years as a Partner at Rubin and Rudman LLP.

Tepper is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Madison and Boston University Law School. She lives in Lexington with her husband and twin sons.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.