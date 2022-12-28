Trent Frederic rips one, Patrice Bergeron tips one as Bruins beat Devils again

Trent Frederic opened the scoring in the first period and Patrice Bergeron delivered the go-ahead goal with 4:09 left, deflecting a wrister from Hampus Lindholm (two assists), who set up the two most critical Boston goals.

They upended the Devils, 3-1, at the Prudential Center after surviving a first-period barrage against netminder Linus Ullmark (29 saves).

NEWARK — Two goals and a boatload of saves were all the Bruins needed to overcome some holiday-week fatigue.

Pavel Zacha scored an empty-netter against his old club with 1:49 left.

The winner was the 1,011th career point for Bergeron, who moved within one of Phil Esposito for third on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list.

The Bruins (28-4-3) — now a league-best 19-0-1 when leading after two periods and 19-0-1 after scoring first — coughed up the lead at 6:11 of the third.

Devils (22-11-2) captain Nico Hischier tied the score when he got inside position on Charlie McAvoy and tapped in a corner feed from Fabian Zetterlund. Tough break for Lindholm, who was in position to deflect the hard pass with his stick, but missed it by an inch or so.

The Bruins had a golden chance to re-take the lead at 11:18. Connor Clifton found an open Brad Marchand, who delayed and froze Vitek Vanecek. Marchand gave Jake DeBrusk an open-net chance at the left post, but DeBrusk shoveled it into the arm of the scrambling netminder.

After offering Ullmark more support in the second period than they did in the first, the Bruins held a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes.

The lone marksman was Frederic, who was an assist away from a Gordie Howe hat trick entering the final period.

At 8:57 of the second, fightin’ Freddy took a drop pass from Hampus Lindholm, who stepped up after a Devils turnover forced by Zacha, and beat Vanecek’s blocker clean with a snapshot from the high slot. Zacha provided the net-front presence.

It was the seventh goal of the year for Frederic, who was tabbed to center the fourth line in Tomas Nosek’s absence. He showed no fatigue after a lengthy first-period scrap with 6-foot-6 defenseman Kevin Bahl, who is four inches taller. The two traded long-armed punches but remained standing.

It was the fourth fight of the year for Frederic, and 13th for the Bruins (tied for sixth-most in the league).

Coming off a shootout loss Tuesday night in Ottawa returning from a three-day holiday break, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he was more concerned about what his team’s energy level might be in the third period of Wednesday’s game, rather than the first.

While the Bruins had their legs at the outset, the Devils were much sharper.

They outshot the visitors, 16-8, in the opening 20. They held the Bruins to zero shots on their lone power play. They forced turnovers — through two periods, 14 takeaways to the Bruins’ three — and caused a bit of scrambling in Boston’s end.

The hero was Ullmark, as it typically is when the Bruins don’t have their game. Ullmark was perfect in the opening 40, and made 14 of his 24 stops in the first. He robbed Miles Wood with a breakaway glove stop after Connor Clifton fumbled at his own blueline. He turned aside Yegor Sharangovich after the netminder swatted a loose puck back into traffic. Ullmark was lucky, too, hearing the crossbar ring after Jesper Boqvist fired one off a turnover down low.

In the second, Ullmark made a sprawling blocker save on Dawson Mercer, who had plenty of net up high as he wheeled around the goal. But the Bruins pulled the shot totals closer to even, putting 13 pucks on Vanecek and allowing seven in the middle frame. The counter read 23-21, New Jersey, after two.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.