Travelers’ frustrations mount as Southwest Airlines cancellations continue

Southwest officials said the busy signals were due to the elevated call volumes. As of Wednesday night, hold times were averaging more than an hour, with some callers left on hold for as long as four hours, the airline said.

As Southwest Airlines continued its wave of widespread cancellations Thursday, many travelers expressed frustration about not being able to reach anyone on the phone at the airline, and getting busy signals when calling to try to change their flight reservations.

“Still can’t get ahold of anyone for my canceled flight from 4 days ago to get a refund,” one person tweeted to Southwest Airline’s Twitter account Wednesday night. “Call... get hung up on over and over and over or just a busy signal.”

“I have been sitting on hold for over an hour now. I want a complete refund,” another person tweeted Wednesday night. “How do I process this on line so I don’t have to listen to the worst hold music in history?”

Southwest officials are asking customers to hold off from calling, if at all possible.

“If you are not traveling within the next 72 hours, and can wait to call, please do so. If you need to reach us urgently, you may continue to call,” the statement said. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and please know that we have all available hands on deck working to serve our customers.”

Airline officials are urging customers to use the Southwest app and website (southwest.com/traveldisruption) to rebook their flights.

“Our app will show you a message if you can rebook your flight using the app,” Southwest officials said in a statement. “Tap the red box to rebook and find the next available flight. Our app shows the same inventory that our Southwest agents use and will help you find the next available Southwest flight without needing to call.”

On Thursday morning Southwest had cancelled 58 percent of its flights, scrapping a total of 2,357 flights nationwide, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, there were 33 cancellations and 36 delays at Logan Airport in Boston, and Southwest accounted for 26 of the cancellations, the data showed.

Among the cancellations at Logan on Thursday were Southwest flights destined for Baltimore, as well as flights due to arrive in Boston from Baltimore, Chicago, and Nashville, according to Massport’s website.





