Mass. man killed, driver charged, in Lincoln, R.I. crash

A man from Ashland, Mass. died early Saturday morning in a crash on Route 146 in Lincoln, R.I. that also injured two others, including the driver who is facing charges, Rhode Island State Police said.

William Molloy, 22, died as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash that occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. just north of Route 116, State Police said in a statement.

The driver, identified as Christopher Vincent, 25, of Watertown, Mass., was seriously injured, along with a rear passenger who was not identified.