Mass. man killed, driver charged, in Lincoln, R.I. crash

A man from Ashland, Mass. died early Saturday morning in a crash on Route 146 in Lincoln, R.I. that also injured two others, including the driver who is facing charges, Rhode Island State Police said.
William Molloy, 22, died as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash that occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. just north of Route 116, State Police said in a statement.
The driver, identified as Christopher Vincent, 25, of Watertown, Mass., was seriously injured, along with a rear passenger who was not identified.
Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, State Police said. Their conditions were not known Saturday night.
Vincent was driving north on Route 146 when he “lost control striking” and struck a highway barrier head-on, State Police said.
Vincent is facing charges of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, death resulting; driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, causing serious bodily injury; driving to endanger, death resulting. driving to endanger, resulting in personal injury.
The crash remains under investigation.
