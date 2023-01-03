The last time a House speaker vote went to multiple ballots? It was 100 years ago, for Mass. Republican.

Gillett didn’t win until the ninth ballot, getting himself reelected to the powerful perch with 215 votes, the lowest total of any speaker since the House reached its modern size, according to the Washington Post .

The last time a speaker vote went to multiple ballots came in 1923, when a bloc of Republicans refused to reelect Rep. Frederick Huntington Gillett, a patrician Massachusetts Republican, as the gavel banger, according to the US House archives .

With all eyes in Washington, D.C., on Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy as he worked feverishly Tuesday to shore up enough votes in his bid to get elected House speaker , it’s worth noting that the high-stakes battle has a historical precedent — with a Massachusetts connection.

Gillett, a Westfield native, served in the US House of Representatives from 1893 to 1925 and in the US Senate from 1925 until 1931, according to the House archives.

During the rocky speaker’s battle in 1923, a group of progressive Republicans forced Gillett to endure nine floor votes for speaker before he was declared the victor, wrote Garrison Nelson, an emeritus professor of of law, politics, and political behavior at the University of Vermont, in an opinion piece published in the Globe in 2018.

On the first ballot, Nelson wrote, fellow Republicans cast 197 votes for Gillett; 17 votes for Henry Cooper of Wisconsin; five votes for Martin Madden of Illinois; with four voting present, denying Gillett the 210 votes of the 418 members present he needed for victory. Opposition remained steady until the ninth ballot, when all 17 of Cooper’s voters and three of Madden’s gave Gillett a 215-197 victory, according to Nelson.

Gillette, who served as an assistant attorney general in Massachusetts and as a state representative before his tenure in Congress, died in 1935 in Springfield, according to the House archival site.

Several historical and legal experts took to Twitter to discuss Gillett’s marathon battle for the speakership in 1923, as McCarthy and his allies worked furiously Tuesday to try to corral enough votes to get him elected to speaker’s job for the new congressional term.

McCarthy fell short in the first round of voting, making him the first House speaker nominee in 100 years to do so.

“Historic Footnote to today’s Speaker vote: The last time Congress needed more than one vote to pick a speaker was 1923,” tweeted Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe on Tuesday. “Republicans went 9 rounds to pick Frederick Huntington Gillet. The longest speaker showdown was in 1855, lasting 2 months and requiring 133 rounds of votes.”

The long-forgotten voting marathon that Tribe referenced also had a Massachusetts tie.

A Waltham native, Massachusetts Congressman Nathaniel Prentice Banks, finally prevailed in that 1855 donnybrook for the speakership, according to the House archival website.

“The last time there was more than one ballot for Speaker was 1923, when it took 9 ballots to make Frederick Gillet Speaker,” tweeted Brian W. Schoeneman, a former GOP elections official in Virginia. “There have only been 14 multiple ballot Speaker elections in history. Today’s going to be pretty interesting.”

