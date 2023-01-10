Red Sox schedule Rafael Devers press conference for Wednesday

The Red Sox have scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference at Fenway Park on Wednesday to formally announce the contract extension Rafael Devers agreed to last week.

The 26-year-old third baseman is signed to an 11-year, $331 million deal, the Sox adding a 10-year, $313.5 million extension to the $17.5 million contract Devers agreed to earlier this month to avoid arbitration.

Sox manager Alex Cora flew in from Puerto Rico for the announcement. Team chairman Tom Werner also will be on hand, along with team president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.