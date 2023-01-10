Red Sox schedule Rafael Devers press conference for Wednesday

The Red Sox have scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference at Fenway Park on Wednesday to formally announce the contract extension Rafael Devers agreed to last week.
The 26-year-old third baseman is signed to an 11-year, $331 million deal, the Sox adding a 10-year, $313.5 million extension to the $17.5 million contract Devers agreed to earlier this month to avoid arbitration.
Sox manager Alex Cora flew in from Puerto Rico for the announcement. Team chairman Tom Werner also will be on hand, along with team president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.
The Sox also announced the first spring training workout for pitchers and catchers will be Feb. 15 in Fort Myers, Fla., with the first full-squad workout on Feb. 20.
Advertisement
Tickets will go on sale for all spring training home games at 10 a.m. Thursday via RedSox.com/tickets. The Sox host Northeastern on Feb. 24 and open the Grapefruit League on Feb. 25 against the Braves in North Port, Fla.
Truck Day is Feb. 3.
Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.