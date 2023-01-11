Boyfriend of woman who left newborn baby in Manchester, N.H., woods arrested, police say

George Theberge, 45, who was identified in court papers as Eckersley’s boyfriend, was taken into custody Wednesday on warrants obtained by Manchester police accusing him of the three crimes. Theberge is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, according to police. Police did not detail the actions they allege that Theberge took on Dec. 26.

George Theberge, 45, who was identified in court papers as Eckersley’s boyfriend, was taken into custody Wednesday.

A homeless man who allegedly urged Alexandra Eckersley to abandon her newborn baby in sub-freezing cold in a Manchester, N.H., homeless encampment last month was arrested on charges of tampering with a witness, child endangerment and reckless conduct, Manchester police said.

In police reports filed in connection with the prosecution of Eckersley, he allegedly told his then-girlfriend to deliberately mislead police about the location of their tent in the Manchester woods, an action that contributed to a 73-minute long delay before the newborn was found and given medical care.

Advertisement

Eckersley has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and other charges on Dec. 26. It was not immediately known Wednesday if she has remained in custody.

According to a Manchester police affidavit filed in connection with the Eckersley case, Eckersley called 911 at 12:06 a.m. on Dec. 26 and reported she had just given birth.

“Eckersley stated that the child cried immediately after birth; however it was for less than a minute,” police wrote. “She stated that her boyfriend ‘George’ told her that the child did not have a pulse and that she did not know how to determine if the child had a pulse or not.”

But when police, firefighters and EMTs arrived on the scene on the city’s West Side, she allegedly lied to police about the location of the tent where she had given birth and where she lived with Theberge, records show.

“Eckersley stated that while she was on the bridge waiting for the ambulance, George went back to the tent to retrieve his tablet and to turn off the heat,” police wrote. The couple had a propane heater.

Advertisement

The couple also allegedly talked about how police would probably break apart their encampment and take their tent, leaving them without any shelter during winter.

“During this portion of the interview Eckersley was stating that it is very hard to survive if they had lost their tent because of the cold temperatures during the winter in Manchester. Eckersley stated that this is the reason they turned off the propane heat,” police wrote. “Eckersley admitted that she had a conversation with George where they agreed to tell the police that the incident occurred at the soccer fields so that the police would not find and take their tents.”

Eckersley is the daughter of Dennis Eckersley, an MLB Hall of Famer and former Red Sox pitcher and broadcaster, and his former wife, Nancy. Following the birth of the newborn and Alexandra Eckersley’s arrest, the family issued a joint statement.

“Allie has suffered from severe mental illness her entire life. Allie was hospitalized numerous times for her illness and lived in several residential programs. We did our very best to get Allie all of the help and support humanly possible,’' the family said. “Under existing laws, there was simply no way to force her to receive treatment. Nonetheless, we continued to support her as best we could.”









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.