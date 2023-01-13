Taking a look at a cloudy and blustery weekend

The front that will go by is going to get stuck to the east of us and act as the catalyst for a new storm system to develop. This storm will become quite intense as it moves northward hundreds of miles off our coast and then eventually into eastern Canada. The storm is very far away and typically would not create anything besides a few clouds locally.

Colder air will filter into the region behind a front overnight and temperatures Saturday will be closer to seasonal averages.

Temperatures continued in the 50s Friday afternoon for that feeling of spring. Typically this would be a welcome break this time of year from cold wintry weather but we haven’t had much cold wintry weather so I’m not so sure anybody really needs a break from it.

A storm off the mid-Atlantic coastline will become absorbed into anther low in eastern Canada early next week. WeatherBELL

In this particular case the western shield of precipitation can sideswipe Southeastern Massachusetts from Sunday into early Monday.

And depending on the exact temperature profile as well as the time of day there could be a coating to an inch, or maybe two, of snow in that general area.

These kinds of systems can do funny things — I’ve seen situations where the precipitation shield moves much farther inland and other scenarios where it never makes it over land and simply stays offshore.

I think it’s somewhat likely that at least parts of the area see some snow Sunday night. At the least, clouds and blustery conditions are going to be here all weekend.

There is a possibility of some snow Sunday night over southeastern MA. Dave Epstein

For Martin Luther King Day on Monday you can expect partly sunny skies and it will be a little brisk, especially along the coastline. Temperatures will be seasonable for January in the upper 30s.

After a chilly day MLK day Monday, readings return to the 40s for Tuesday. WeatherBELL

Another warming trend takes place Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with temperatures getting back into the 40s

Next week of course will take us into the second half of January without any significant snow. Presently our global models give some hope for snow lovers maybe in the third week of the month. Obviously, this isn’t a prediction, just something I’m noticing, and over the next week will see how the guidance plays out and whether or not we make it out of our snow drought or if it continues.