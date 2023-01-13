Red Sox agree on contracts with remaining five arbitration eligibles

The Red Sox agreed to one-year deals with their final five arbitration-eligible players on Friday, the deadline for the sides to exchange salary figures.

Alex Verdugo will make $6.3 million in 2023, up from $3.55 million last season. Also receiving raises are Nick Pivetta ($5.35 million, from $2.65 million), Christian Arroyo ($2 million, from $1.2 million), Ryan Brasier ($2 million, from $1.4 million), and Reese McGuire ($1.225 million, from $722,400). Had the sides not agreed to terms, they would have headed to arbitration trials, where an independent panel determines salaries.

Brasier is in his third and final year of arbitration, and thus due to be a free agent after the season. Verdugo, Pivetta, and Arroyo are under team control for two more years, and McGuire for three.