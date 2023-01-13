Red Sox agree on contracts with remaining five arbitration eligibles

The Red Sox agreed to one-year deals with their final five arbitration-eligible players on Friday, the deadline for the sides to exchange salary figures.
Alex Verdugo will make $6.3 million in 2023, up from $3.55 million last season. Also receiving raises are Nick Pivetta ($5.35 million, from $2.65 million), Christian Arroyo ($2 million, from $1.2 million), Ryan Brasier ($2 million, from $1.4 million), and Reese McGuire ($1.225 million, from $722,400). Had the sides not agreed to terms, they would have headed to arbitration trials, where an independent panel determines salaries.
Brasier is in his third and final year of arbitration, and thus due to be a free agent after the season. Verdugo, Pivetta, and Arroyo are under team control for two more years, and McGuire for three.
The Sox had agreed to a 2023 contract with Rafael Devers ($17.5 million) prior to completing his 10-year, $313.5 million extension, as well as with Rob Refsnyder ($1.2 million), and Josh Taylor ($1.025 million). They have roughly $20 million of payroll space before hitting the first competitive balance tax level of $233 million.
Still in dire need of a power bat, the Red Sox have been linked to free-agent center fielder Adam Duvall, according to a source. The 34-year-old righty, who slugged 38 homers in 2021, made $9.3 million with Atlanta last season but tore a tendon sheath in his wrist July 23 and missed the rest of the year.
Alex Speier of Globe Staff contributed to this report.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.