Boston planning commission to vote on hiring consultant for permanent pedestrian space in Copley Square

For 10 days last June, the BPDA and Boston Transportation Department closed the area of Dartmouth Street between the Boston Public Library and Copley Square to vehicles and transformed it into a pedestrian-friendly environment that maintained existing bike lanes but added café seating and community programming, including dance lessons, yoga classes, and block parties.

The Boston Planning and Development Authority, or BPDA, will decide Thursday whether to spend $100,000 to hire a consultant to help prepare for the project, deemed the Copley Connect Long-Term Design Strategy.

The street between the Boston Public Library and Copley Square could soon become a pedestrian-only plaza following the success of a 2022 pilot program.

According to the BPDA’s report of the test program, the Dartmouth Street closure would increase the number of visitors in Copley Square while not significantly disrupting vehicle travel times.

“An analysis of motor vehicle routes in the area found that travel times during the pilot were generally comparable to pre-pilot travel times,” the report said. “Motor vehicle traffic decreased substantially north of the pilot block on Dartmouth Street, which made for more comfortable walking and biking conditions.”

The idea to permanently close the block to vehicles circulated when the Boston parks department and its landscape architectural firm finalized a redesign of Copley Square in April 2021.

The move also aligns with Mayor Michelle Wu’s plans to revive downtown Boston after the COVID-19 pandemic, which sparked the ascension of remote work, decline of office occupancy, and resulted in drastically reduced foot traffic in the city.

