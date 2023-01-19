fb-pixel Skip to main content

Juvenile allegedly stabs man on MBTA Green Line

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated January 19, 2023, 25 minutes ago

A boy was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed a man on the MBTA Green Line on Wednesday, officials said.

It happened at 12:40 p.m. on the B Line at the Harvard Avenue stop on Commonwealth Avenue, according to a tweet by MBTA Transit Police.

Transit Police said the boy and the man engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical, and the youth ended up stabbing the man in the torso. The juvenile male suspect was placed into custody by Transit Police, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injury, which officials said was non-life-threatening.

