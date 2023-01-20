For sale: Homes in the Kings’ former Boston neighborhood

CONDO FEE $477 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $366,300 in 2013

PROS This duplex-style unit is on the top two floors of a 2000 midrise near the Ruggles Orange Line station, Northeastern University, and the Kings’ first home together as a married couple on Northampton Street. The entry foyer opens into a dining room with hardwood floors. A wide hallway (with a deep closet) leads past a U-shaped kitchen and a half bath with utility closet on its way to the living room in back. The second level is laid out similarly, with bedrooms at opposite ends; the larger, in front, has a walk-in closet, and there’s a full bath and a laundry room between the two. The unit includes attic storage and a deeded parking space. CONS Income-restricted unit; kitchen is a bit dated.

The dining area of 993 Tremont Street #4, Roxbury. Handout

Anthony Stanton, Boston Realty Company, 781-964-6626, bostonrealtyco.com

$1,150,000

565 COLUMBUS AVENUE #1 / SOUTH END

The exterior of 565 Columbus Avenue, South End. Handout

SQUARE FEET 990

CONDO FEE $240 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This newly converted condo sits on the second floor of an 1899 brownstone, above a row of retail storefronts that include a coffee shop and small grocer, and steps from Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club, the Mass. Ave Orange Line station, and the second Boston apartment MLK lived in while pursuing his doctorate. In the main living area, a sleek kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, and high-end appliances is open to the living room with bay windows and an adjacent dining area, all with white oak flooring. Past a laundry closet and full bath, find two bedrooms in back; the primary includes a private, marble-tiled bath with step-in shower, and access to a rear deck. CONS No off-street parking.

The main living area of 565 Columbus Avenue #1, South End. Handout

Diane Keliher, Keliher Real Estate, 617-875-8765, keliherrealestate.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.