For sale: Homes in the Kings’ former Boston neighborhood

$612,339
993 TREMONT STREET #4 / ROXBURY
SQUARE FEET 1,109
CONDO FEE $477 a month
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR $366,300 in 2013
PROS This duplex-style unit is on the top two floors of a 2000 midrise near the Ruggles Orange Line station, Northeastern University, and the Kings’ first home together as a married couple on Northampton Street. The entry foyer opens into a dining room with hardwood floors. A wide hallway (with a deep closet) leads past a U-shaped kitchen and a half bath with utility closet on its way to the living room in back. The second level is laid out similarly, with bedrooms at opposite ends; the larger, in front, has a walk-in closet, and there’s a full bath and a laundry room between the two. The unit includes attic storage and a deeded parking space. CONS Income-restricted unit; kitchen is a bit dated.
Anthony Stanton, Boston Realty Company, 781-964-6626, bostonrealtyco.com
$1,150,000
565 COLUMBUS AVENUE #1 / SOUTH END
SQUARE FEET 990
CONDO FEE $240 a month
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market
PROS This newly converted condo sits on the second floor of an 1899 brownstone, above a row of retail storefronts that include a coffee shop and small grocer, and steps from Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club, the Mass. Ave Orange Line station, and the second Boston apartment MLK lived in while pursuing his doctorate. In the main living area, a sleek kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, and high-end appliances is open to the living room with bay windows and an adjacent dining area, all with white oak flooring. Past a laundry closet and full bath, find two bedrooms in back; the primary includes a private, marble-tiled bath with step-in shower, and access to a rear deck. CONS No off-street parking.
Diane Keliher, Keliher Real Estate, 617-875-8765, keliherrealestate.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine.