Shell casings found in Randolph elementary school classroom

The first shell casing was found Jan. 13 in a fourth grade classroom at Donovan Elementary School, the statement said. The second was found less than a week later on Jan. 19 in the same classroom.

Two empty shell casings were found in a Randolph elementary school classroom on two separate days over the past week, according to the town’s police department.

Neither casing contained live rounds, police said.

After each discovery, a school-wide shelter in place was initiated, police conducted searches of the classrooms, and letters were sent home to parents.

K-9 police units also searched the school on Jan. 17 and Jan. 19, the statement said. No additional casings or weapons were found during either search.

Randolph police will have an additional officer present at the school in the coming days as a precautionary measure, the statement said.

Randolph Public Schools Superintendent Thea Stovell said the safety of students and staff is a top priority.

“Any family who feels their student needs additional support at school following these incidents is encouraged to contact their building principal,” Stovell said.

Police believe the incidents are related, the statement said, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Randolph police at 781-963-1212 or district officials at 781-961-6200.





Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.