Tractor-trailer rollover reported in Lexington on Interstate 95

“Clean up ongoing” MassDOT tweeted shortly before 9 a.m. “Right lane and ramp still closed.”

A tractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 95 north in Lexington forced the closure of a travel lane and a ramp during the morning commute Friday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash came during a winter storm that pelted the Boston area Thursday night with rain and sleet before turning to rain early Friday, with snow forecasted for the late morning into the afternoon.

Further west, between Route 2 and the state’s northern border, more significant snow prompted several school districts to cancel classes Friday, while speeds on the Massachusetts Turnpike were reduced.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

