Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Nineteen pine grosbeaks on North Street in Windsor, a horned grebe at the Cheshire Reservoir, two yellow-bellied sapsuckers and four white-crowned sparrows in Sheffield and eight red-winged blackbirds in Washington.

Perhaps most interesting last week were scattered flocks of evening grosbeaks in western parts of the state and a small flock of pine grosbeaks in Windsor. In the rarity category, a Western grebe in Mashpee, a common gull in Swampscott and a continuing Smith’s longspur in Hadley were the most notable.

Bristol County: A Barrow’s goldeneye and a house wren at Gooseberry Island, 21 red crossbills at the Horseneck Beach State Reservation campground, five Wilson’s snipes in Fairhaven and an orange-crowned warbler at Interchange Park in Fall River.

Cape Cod: Two Pacific loons and 12 common murres at Race Point Beach, a continuing Western grebe on Mashpee Pond, 13 pomarine jaegers, five thick-billed murres and an Atlantic puffin at First Encounter Beach, great egrets at Frost Fish Creek in Chatham and Seagull Beach in Yarmouth, two willets and a marbled godwit in Chatham, a semipalmated plover and a black-headed gull at Eugenia Fortes Beach, an American oystercatcher below Chatham Lighthouse, a clapper rail at Nauset Beach and a short-eared owl at Navigation Road in Barnstable.

Essex County: A greater white-fronted goose in a field off Route 1A in Rowley, a canvasback in the Merrimack River off River Road in West Newbury, a red knot at Sandy Point State Reservation, 50 American pipits at the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, a greater white-fronted goose, a cackling goose and a continuing red-headed woodpecker at Appleton Farms in Ipswich, continuing eared grebes at Niles Beach and in Marblehead, a great egret near the bridge leading to Plum Island, two redheads at Kenoza Lake in Haverhill, a continuing common gull at King’s Beach in Swampscott, a blue-winged teal on Plum Island and a brown thrasher at the Nahant Thicket Wildlife Sanctuary.

Franklin County: Six soaring black vultures and a belted kingfisher at Turners Falls and a cackling goose at the Barton Cove campground in Gill.

Hampden County: Two gadwalls at the Longmeadow Flats and two yellow-bellied sapsuckers in Springfield.

Hampshire County: A continuing greater white-fronted goose at the campus pond at Mount Holyoke College, a continuing Smith’s longspur and a Lapland longspur at Honey Pot Road in Hadley.

Martha’s Vineyard: Twenty-six snow geese on the fields near Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and an Eastern phoebe at the Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary.

Middlesex County: A barnacle goose in the Newton Cemetery & Arboretum, two redheads at the Fresh Pond Reservation, a cackling goose at Horn Pond in Woburn, 11 Northern pintails at the Grist Millpond in Sudbury, a Virginia rail at the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, a Northern shoveler at Ice House Pond in Acton and 13 rusty blackbirds at French’s Meadow in Concord.

Nantucket: A Ross’s goose and a piping plover in the Siasconset area and a great egret and six Northern shovelers near the Massasoit Bridge.

Norfolk County: A tufted duck and a redhead at Lake Pearl in Wrentham and a Barrow’s goldeneye at Great Pond Reservoir in Randolph.

Plymouth County: A greater white-fronted goose at the Eel River Preserve in Plymouth and a greater white-fronted goose in Chiltonville, four sandhill cranes at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area, a black-headed gull at Duxbury Beach, a palm warbler, a common yellowthroat and a white-crowned sparrow in Middleborough and two black vultures in Lakeville.

Suffolk County: A Wilson’s snipe at Franklin Park, two yellow-bellied sapsuckers at the Arnold Arboretum, five redheads at Jamaica Pond, a rough-legged hawk at the Rumney Marsh Reservation and three black-bellied plovers at Revere Beach.

Worcester County: Four continuing trumpeter swans along Riverdale Street in Northbridge, 10 black vultures at Roosevelt Park in Blackstone, 82 evening grosbeaks in Royalston, five canvasbacks and a wood duck on Lake Quinsigamond, a glaucous gull and three Iceland gulls at Pinetree Power Fitchburg, 43 greater scaup at the Wachusett Reservoir and two sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin reservation.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

