Mass. man charged with DUI following crash in Pelham, N.H.

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated January 21, 2023, 24 minutes ago

A Massachusetts man was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after the car he was driving crashed in Pelham, N.H., early Saturday morning, police said.

Edward Nassif, 30, of Amesbury, is set to be arraigned in Salem District Court on Feb. 6, Pelham police said in a statement.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police found a 2001 Audi TT that was stuck off of the southbound lane on Mammoth Road with front-end damage, according to the statement.

An investigation determined that Nassif was driving south on the road when he allegedly hit a guardrail and “came to rest” near the entrance to the Lieutenant Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields at 1201 Mammoth Road, police said.

Police said it was “determined that Edward was impaired.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Corporal Mark Riddinger by calling 603-635-2411 or by emailing mriddinger@pelhampolice.com, the statement said.

