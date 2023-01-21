Mass. man charged with DUI following crash in Pelham, N.H.

A Massachusetts man was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after the car he was driving crashed in Pelham, N.H., early Saturday morning, police said.

Edward Nassif, 30, of Amesbury, is set to be arraigned in Salem District Court on Feb. 6, Pelham police said in a statement.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police found a 2001 Audi TT that was stuck off of the southbound lane on Mammoth Road with front-end damage, according to the statement.