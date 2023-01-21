Bruins lose Tomas Nosek to foot fracture; center set to miss a month or more

While Brandon Carlo returned to practice Saturday after an apparent foot injury, Tomas Nosek was not as fortunate.
The Bruins said the fourth-line center will miss at least four weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his left foot. The injury happened during a 3-1 win over the Rangers in Manhattan on Thursday, the club said.
Nosek appeared to be hurt during a delayed penalty late in the first period. Craig Smith cross-checked a Ranger in the neutral zone, and while New York worked with the extra attacker in the Bruins’ zone, a K’Andre Miller one-timer dropped Nosek with 59 seconds left in the period.
The Bruins still on the penalty kill, Nosek was out for the opening faceoff of the second period — naturally a center, he has not been taking draws because of an undisclosed upper-body injury — and he played a regular shift the rest of the game.
