Bruins lose Tomas Nosek to foot fracture; center set to miss a month or more

The Bruins said the fourth-line center will miss at least four weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his left foot. The injury happened during a 3-1 win over the Rangers in Manhattan on Thursday, the club said.

While Brandon Carlo returned to practice Saturday after an apparent foot injury, Tomas Nosek was not as fortunate.

Nosek appeared to be hurt during a delayed penalty late in the first period. Craig Smith cross-checked a Ranger in the neutral zone, and while New York worked with the extra attacker in the Bruins’ zone, a K’Andre Miller one-timer dropped Nosek with 59 seconds left in the period.

The Bruins still on the penalty kill, Nosek was out for the opening faceoff of the second period — naturally a center, he has not been taking draws because of an undisclosed upper-body injury — and he played a regular shift the rest of the game.

