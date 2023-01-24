Wrentham earns Green Community status, and $144,600 grant

The state Department of Energy Resources designated the town a Green Community, a status municipalities can earn by taking certain steps to become more energy-efficient and to expand use of renewable energy in their public facilities.

Wrentham recently earned state recognition and funding for its commitment to following sustainable practices.

As a result of the designation, Wrentham was awarded an initial $144,600 grant to be put toward energy-saving projects, and is eligible to apply for future grants.

Through the process of seeking Green Community designation, the town identified more than 30 projects to reduce its energy use.

“The town of Wrentham has been working hard to foster and cultivate a greener and cleaner community for our residents and businesses,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said, “and this designation is a direct testament to all of the work we’ve been able to accomplish thus far.”

