Home of the Week: Little details make big impact at Hopkinton mansion

Year built 2022

Square feet 5,932

Bedrooms 5

Baths 6 full, 1 half

Sewer/water Private/public

Taxes To be determined

Hopkinton is where the Boston Marathon starts. For the other 364 days, Cameron Woods and its conservation lands eclipsing 250 acres, is where nature walks can begin. Our Home of the Week is in a 12-house cul-de-sac subdivision abutting Cameron Woods.

The 5,641-square-foot farmhouse sits on a 2.59-acre lot, with an entryway of bluestone and granite slabs that ends in a front porch large enough for multiple rocking chairs. The front door opens into a two-story, 189-square-foot entry with a stairwell, and the dining room on the left and a doorway on the right to a remote-work must-have: a private office.

The home sits on 2.59 acres. Remark Visions

The stairs feature black newel posts, natural wood treads, and white balusters. Remark Visions

The office is 177 square feet and nearly perfectly square in shape. There is abundant natural light from a pair of windows facing the front yard and from a second pair on the right side of the home. The latter frame a gas fireplace with a white wooden mantel. This room also shows off two common first-floor features: hardwood flooring and three-quarter-height board-and-batten wainscoting.

Across the foyer, the dining room (237 square feet) boasts the same wainscoting, as well as a coffered ceiling, three windows, and a wrought-iron chandelier with lights that mimic candles.

Pushing toward the back of the house, one finds a family room open to the kitchen. Together, the two areas total 877 square feet, accounting for 40 percent of this level’s 2,112 total square feet. The family room boasts a hardwood floor that draws the eye with a thin mahogany inlay. The second of the home’s two gas fireplaces anchors the space underneath a coffered tongue-and-groove ceiling and is flanked by windows.

Just before the kitchen begins, there is a door to a deck and the backyard next to a trio of windows. A metal drum shade light fixture here marks the best place to set a table for informal dining.

A long island topped with granite offers visual separation from the living and dining spaces and features a walnut base with sides that look like barn doors and a pair of gold-and-black bowl pendant lights.

The granite kitchen counters and gray cabinetry line every kitchen wall. The farmer’s sink is set underneath a casement window and comes with a black faucet that matches the cabinet hardware. The backsplash is ceramic tile, and the high-end appliances, including double ovens, are stainless steel. The oven hood is encased in walnut, matching the open shelving in one corner of the kitchen. There is also a dry bar with a wine refrigerator, a granite counter, cabinets with barn door framing, open shelving with underlighting, and picture lighting. A butler’s pantry connects the kitchen and formal dining room.

The kitchen has a ceramic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an island, and gray cabinetry with black hardware. Remark Visions

There’s a walk-in pantry with custom shelving in a shiplap-clad hallway off that kitchen that leads to a bedroom suite in one direction and a half bath and a mudroom with cabinetry, a bench, and a closet in the other. The bedroom (283 square feet) has three windows, a slider to the backyard, a double closet, crown molding, and recessed lights. The adjoining bath offers a shower with a ceramic tile surround and frameless glass doors, a vinyl tile floor, and a single vanity topped with granite.

The mudroom features shiplap, cubbies, a double-door closet, and a bench. Remark Visions

The home’s other bedrooms are on the second floor at the top of wood stairs with under-tread lighting.

The primary suite occupies the right side of the house. It features a 324-square-foot bedroom space, a 108-square-foot dressing room, and a 209-square-foot bath. The bedroom has hardwood flooring, board-and-batten wainscoting, a tray ceiling, and a ceiling fan. The full bath comes with a sought-after feature in luxury homes, especially at this time of year: tile flooring with radiant heat. It also offers a double vanity with a quartz countertop, a soaking tub, and a walk-in shower with glass doors and a ceramic tile surround.

A tray ceiling with lighting caps the primary suite. Remark Visions

The primary suite bath features a double vanity, a walk-in shower, and a soaking tub. Remark Visions

The remaining three bedroom suites (they have adjoining baths) range from 196 to 268 square feet.

A 393-square-foot bonus room and the laundry room complete this floor.

The finished walk-out basement offers a total of 1,206 square feet of living and storage space. The primary draw is an 833-square-foot media room with recessed lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a slider to the backyard. Along with an exercise room, this level also holds the final full bath — with a shower encased in ceramic tile, a single vanity with a dark granite counter, and ceramic tile flooring.

A staircase in the basement leads to the attached three-car garage, as does a door in the mudroom.

Propane is used for heating, the fireplaces, and the gas range.

Trina Macchi of The Macchi Group at William Raveis in Hopkinton has the listing.

