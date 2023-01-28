Tell us your thoughts on the Spotlight report, ‘Fate and the fallen star’

The Spotlight Team recently published a story about the fate of a star scientist from Massachusetts whose career imploded amid allegations of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment. The case against David Sabatini is full of complications and nuance. It has polarized the scientific community like few others — some say his punishment was excessive; others say it was entirely deserved.
