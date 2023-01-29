fb-pixel Skip to main content

54-year-old man wounded in Worcester shooting

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated January 29, 2023, 41 minutes ago

A 54-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Worcester on Saturday night, officials said.

At around 9:35 p.m., Worcester police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at an address on Merrifield Street, according to a statement from the police department. There, officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot, according to the statement. The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been announced. An investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.

Worcester police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 508-799-8651, or send an anonymous text to 274637 that includes the code TIPWPD and a message, or send an anonymous message online at worcesterma.gov/police.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

