Recipe: Nutritious, nutty, toasty farro, baked with butternut squash, makes a fine vegetarian dinner

Serves 6

We crave comfort food in the cold of winter, but perhaps not the calories that often come with it. This is where farro, an ancient grain in the wheat family and a great source of protein and fiber, comes in. The nutritious little grains have a nutty, chewy, pleasing texture. Here farro graces an easy one-pot dish with slices of butternut squash embedded in the grains. First saute aromatics of shallots and thyme, then toast the farro in the mixture before adding vegetable stock. Start it on the stovetop, then send it into the oven to finish cooking in two stages, the last with a generous sprinkle of grated Parmesan. Your vegetarian dish, with brightly colored squash peeking out of the toasty grains, is ready to go from oven to table as a main course or side.

2 tablespoons olive oil 2 shallots, chopped 3 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon black pepper 1½ cups farro 3 cups vegetable stock 1 small butternut squash (1 1/2 pounds) peeled, seeded, and thinly sliced ⅓ cup freshly grated Parmesan

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees.

2. In a flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until they soften. Add 2 teaspoons of the thyme, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring, for 30 seconds.

3. Add the farro and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Pour in the stock. Bring to a simmer. Lay the squash slices overlapping evenly on the farro. Cover and transfer to the oven.

4. Bake for 30 minutes. Uncover the pan, sprinkle with the Parmesan, and continue baking, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes, until the farro and butternut squash are tender and the cheese is melted. (Total baking time is 45 to 50 minutes.) If you want to brown the top, turn on the broiler and slide the pan 12 inches from the element. Broil for 2 minutes, watching carefully to make sure it does not burn, or until the top begins to brown. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 teaspoon thyme.

Jill Gibson