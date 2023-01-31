Third shell casing found in same Randolph elementary school classroom, police say

Police in Randolph are investigating after an empty shell casing was found in an elementary school classroom Tuesday morning, the third shell casing discovered in that classroom this month, according to police.

The shell casing was found in a fourth grade classroom at Donovan Elementary School at around 9:30 a.m., said Leah Comins, a police spokesperson, in a phone interview Tuesday.

Police responded, took custody of the casing, and searched the classroom, Comins said.