DeMeco Ryans named head coach of the Texans

The move gives Ryans his first head coaching job and brings him back to the place where he started his playing career.

The person spoke on the condition on anonymity since the hiring had not been announced.

DeMeco Ryans has been hired as coach of the Houston Texans, a person with knowledge of the decision told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Ryans joins the Texans from the 49ers, where he spent the past two seasons as their defensive coordinator.

He replaces Lovie Smith, who was fired after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1.

Ryans led a 49ers defense that led the NFL this season by allowing just 300.6 yards a game.

Advertisement

San Francisco was particularly good against the run, ranking second in the league by holding teams to 77.7 yards. That’s a stark contrast to Houston’s run defense, which ranked last in the NFL by allowing 170.2 yards this season.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Ryans helped the 49ers to a 13-4 regular-season record and the NFC West title this season. San Francisco reached the NFC Championship game before falling to Philadelphia on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Ryans was a linebacker who was a second-round pick of the Texans in 2006. He led the NFL with 126 solo tackles that season to win AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He spent his first six NFL seasons with the Texans where he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009.

Ryans becomes the sixth coach in franchise history and the third in three seasons after David Culley also just lasted one year before being fired at the end of the 2021 season.

Rodgers won’t rush decision

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t expect to make a decision on whether to play next season until after the Super Bowl.

Rodgers, 39, has said he is still making up his mind on whether he wants to return to the Packers for a 19th season, retire or request a trade. The four-time league MVP also has noted the possibility the Packers may want to move him.

Advertisement

“It’s going to be a little more time for my decision,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube. “I feel confident that in a couple of weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions.”

The first decision is whether he wants to play at all.

“You’ve got to be cognizant of what was going through your mind during the season,” Rodgers said. “Did you enjoy the grind as much? Did you enjoy practice? Did you enjoy the meeting time? Did you enjoy the routine? And not forget about those feelings and make an emotional response either way. I think that’s important.”

Rodgers was the league MVP in 2020 and 2021, but didn’t perform as well this season while playing with a broken right thumb and dealing with the absence of star wideout Davante Adams, who was traded to the Raiders in March.

Rodgers had his lowest passer rating as a starter and threw 12 interceptions, his highest total since 2008. The Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs to end a string of three straight NFC North titles.

Rodgers was asked if he would decide on his plans and would then call the Packers, who would then let him know what they’re thinking.

Advertisement

“I think so,” Rodgers said. “It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting.”