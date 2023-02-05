Young players taking the initiative for Revolution in preseason

Five homegrown players saw time for the New England Revolution on Sunday in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., as they fell, 2-0, to the Philadelphia Union in their second preseason match.

Buckingham Browne & Nichols product Jack Panayotou, signed last month after playing one season at Georgetown, started in the midfield and played 61 minutes. He fed Jozy Altidore early for a scoring chance, but the longtime US national team player narrowly missed from a tight angle.

Four other homegrowns — Arlington’s Noel Buck, who came on for Panayotou; South Hamilton’s Justin Rennicks; Damiam Rivers (Cranston, R.I.); and Esmir Bajraktarević — all entered in the 61st minute. Midfielder Joshua Bolma, New England’s 2023 first-round pick, played the full 90 minutes.