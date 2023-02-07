Scituate starts on-demand ride-share program

Scituate residents can call for a bus in a new GATRA On Demand Seacoast program run by the Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority, which provides mass transit in 29 communities in Bristol, Norfolk, and Plymouth counties.

For the past seven years, GATRA ran a specific bus route in a loop around Scituate with set stops and times. The new service is more like Uber or Lyft; residents make an appointment through their computer or phone and are picked up and taken to a specific location.

The on-demand program started Feb. 1, and rides will be free for the first month and $2 starting in March. Children under 6 are free.