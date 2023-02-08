New York City icon Joe’s Pizza plans to take over Harvard Square’s Milk Bar space

They plan to open in Harvard Square’s Milk Bar space (3 Brattle St.), says owner Joe Pozzuoli (who, coincidentally, was actually born in Boston). Milk Bar, another New York export, will close on Feb. 19. It opened in 2019, serving cereal milk soft-serve and pies. The &pizza chain also shared the space for a spell.

Coming soon: People who say that you can’t find a true New York slice in Boston might soon change their minds: Greenwich Village classic Joe’s Pizza is coming to town.

Pozzuoli hopes to stay in the neighborhood long term. “This is a special corner,” he says.

He describes Joe’s as a “classic New York slice: We’re tried and true, with an old-style, authentic recipe. We’re not trying to change the game. It will be identical to what we’ve been serving since 1975,” he says.

The shop will have about 30 seats, with al fresco seating in warm weather. Joe’s aims to open within the next six months. When it does, what should you order? Pozzuoli says you can’t go wrong with the classic cheese slice.

As for why Milk Bar is closing, a spokeswoman had this to say: “Our Harvard Square location originally opened under a sublease and once the primary tenant left the space, we were able to continue operating our small portion, but ultimately it’s our understanding that the landlord found a new tenant to take over the full space.”

Bar food from Puritan Oyster Bar. Handout

Openings: Puritan Oyster Bar is now slinging shellfish in Cambridge’s Inman Square (1164 Cambridge St.), next to sister restaurant Puritan & Co.

Treat yourself to caviar service, oyster tartare, lobster toast, crab Rangoon dip, and scallop crudo from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. nightly, either in the 30-seat restaurant or at the 12-seat bar. No reservations, so get there early.

Donut Villa Brunch Club and Bar has rolled into Arlington Center, taking over the long-dormant Common Ground space (319 Broadway). The menu is vast: Feast on donuts of all persuasions, from a pizza doughnut coated in marinara and mozzarella to a bacon cheeseburger with doughnuts that double as buns. There are also omelets, Benedicts, waffles, and sandwiches. Much of the menu is gluten-free. Visit daily from 8 a.m.; on weekends, it’s open until midnight. In other sweet news, Waltham’s Mister Monut (873 Main St.) is serving croissant-waffle hybrids, called kroffles, topped with whipped cream and fruit, plus glazed mochi donuts.

In Revere Beach, Seas the Day (320 Revere Beach Blvd.) is now open, offering pho, seafood spaghetti, boiled crabs and clams, boba tea, and breakfast dishes. Visit from 7:30 a.m. daily.

Brunches: Lolita Back Bay (271 Dartmouth St.) now serves brunch and lunch. At lunch, try taco duos: blackened mahi-mahi, spicy Brussels sprouts, Baja shrimp, and lobster. For brunch, pair a spicy Bloody Maria with blue corn pancakes, fried chicken with poached eggs, or spicy artichoke empanadas. Lunch happens weekdays from 11:30 a.m., and brunch is on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.