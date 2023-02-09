At Boston Kebab Waltham, everybody knows the chef

Where to Boston Kebab Waltham, the western suburban location of the original lunch spot in Liberty Square, Boston.

Why For Turkish food, made by a chef who trained with former Sultan’s Kitchen owner, Ozcan Ozan, one of the best Turkish chefs in the region.

The back story The large Waltham place, which used to house the Greek restaurant Demos, seats 130. There’s plenty of parking in a lot that surrounds the building. Osman Kiranoglu bought the restaurant in 2022. The huge dining room is almost filled on a weekend night with Kiranoglu greeting customers near the entrance. Everyone seems to know him. His wife, Mine (pronounced Mee-NEH), is stationed at the register. You order at the counter and food comes promptly to your table. You’ll see multi-generations here, groups of women, groups of men, couples on dates. Since the earthquake in Turkey, the restaurant has become a meeting place for Turkish-born residents to help the devastated areas back home. “Right now our main priority is how can we help them,” says Kiranoglu, who sends food to the workers in other locations who are packaging nonperishable food items, blankets, and warm clothing to ship out. “There are a lot of good people around us,” he says.