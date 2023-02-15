fb-pixel Skip to main content

Legendary actress, ‘Fantastic Voyage’ star Raquel Welch has died, reports say

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated February 15, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Actress Raquel Welch poses for photographers at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards show, February 8, in New York City.BRAD RICKERBY

American actress Raquel Welch has died, according to a statement from her manager, cited by CNN. She was 82.

Welch died Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a “brief illness.” Welch’s son, Damon Welch, confirmed her death to the Washington Post but did not cite a specific cause.

Welch rose to fame in the 1960s and appeared in films such as “One Million Years B.C.” and “Fantastic Voyage.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

