Legendary actress, ‘Fantastic Voyage’ star Raquel Welch has died, reports say

American actress Raquel Welch has died, according to a statement from her manager, cited by CNN. She was 82.
Welch died Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a “brief illness.” Welch’s son, Damon Welch, confirmed her death to the Washington Post but did not cite a specific cause.
Welch rose to fame in the 1960s and appeared in films such as “One Million Years B.C.” and “Fantastic Voyage.”
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.